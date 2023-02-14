On the occasion of Valentine's Day, actor Prateik Babbar made his relationship with actress Priya Banerjee official. On Tuesday, he shared the first picture with her on social media. Taking to Instagram, Prateik shared the news with his fans alongwith a series of pictures. The Romantics Review: Celebrating Yash Chopra Aside, Netflix Docu-Series Loves Decoding ‘Genius’ of Aditya Chopra With Enough Sprinkling of Starry Nostalgia (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the first picture, the couple were seen facing the sun and posing with their backs to the camera. In the second image, the duo flaunted their matching "p b" with a heart and infinity sign emoji. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "p b." As soon as the good news was announced, the actor's fans dropped in their comments. Agni Nakshatram: Rana Daggubati Unveils The First Glimpse Of Lakshmi Manchu’s Avatar From Mohan Babu, Samuthrakani Starrer (Watch Video).

Singer-actor Meiyang Chang wrote, "Now you've piqued everybody's curiousity, my friend. Sweet pictures." Mrunal Thakur reacted with heart emojis. Prateik's sister Juhi Babbar Soni dropped heart eyes emojis. Reports about Prateik and Priya's relationship surfaced last year. However, the two neither accepted nor denied them. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

Reportedly, there have been rumours about Prateik and Priya's connection for the past year. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019. Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil. He has two siblings named Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar from his father's first marriage with wife Nadira Babbar.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee in Relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)

He made his acting debut in Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's Aamir Khan produced 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' (2008). He was recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indian Lockdown. In the film, he played a migrant worker who was affected by the COVID-19 shutdown in India. Priya, on the other hand, has worked in a number of movies including KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid, Baar Baar Dekho, Baarish, Bhanwar and others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)