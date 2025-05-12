Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar married Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The duo tied the knot at his late mother, legendary actress Smita Patil's, house in Mumbai. They were surrounded by close family members and friends at the ceremony. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was that Prateik did not invite his father, actor-politician Raj Babbar, his half-brother Aarya Babbar, and his half-sister Juhi Babbar to the wedding. During a recent interview, the Sikandar actor revealed the real reason why he chose not to invite Raj Babbar and his family to the ceremony and also apologised for his decision. Priya Banerjee Breaks Silence on Babbar Family’s Absence at Her and Prateik Babbar’s Wedding, Says ‘Everyone Who Mattered Was With Us’.

Prateik Babbar on Not Inviting Raj Babbar and Family to His Wedding

In a recent interview with Zoom, Prateik Babbar looked back at his decision of not inviting his father, Raj Babbar and family to his wedding and clarified that it was not due to any personal rift. He said, "My father's wife (Nadira Babbar) and my mother (Smita Patil) had some complications in the past, lots of things have been said in the press and stuff like that if you dig out 38-40 years ago. I was open to doing something with my father and his family for another function. I thought that it was unethical to have him and his family at the house after everything that had went between them. Abosultely, it wasnt right."

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee’s Wedding Picture

He added, "The right thing to do was what we did and then if obviously, now circumstances are different. Everything has gone South and its extremely complicated. But its not for me. I'm still the same." Prateik said that his intentions were to purely respect his mother, who raised him as a single parent in the house.

He said, "It wasn't about rejecting anyone. It was about respecting my mother and her wishes. I'm sorry my father and his wife could not be there, could not be in the house of my mother bought for me to grow up and live a life as a single mother. She wanted to live in that house with me as single mother. That was the best decision my wife and I made." ‘It Feels Like a New Chapter’: Prateik Babbar Officially Changes Surname to Patil, Opens Up About Cutting All Ties With Father Raj Babbar.

For the unversed, Raj Babbar first married Nadira Babbar in 1975 and shares two children, Juhi Babbar and Arya Babbar, with her. He later tied the knot with Smita Patil in 1983 and welcomed their son, Prateik, in 1986. Smita Patil passed away the same year due to childbirth complications.

