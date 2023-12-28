They say better late than never, perhaps that is why Preity Zinta shared a belated birthday wish for her close friend and superstar Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Preity dropped a candid picture of herself with Salman. In the snap, the two can be seen sharing a warm hug. "Happy Birthday my darling @beingsalmankhan Always wanna see you happy, smiling & shining [?][?] Since I'm not there to give you ur birthday Jaadu ki jhappi (magical hug), this photo will do the job #happybirthday #ting," Preity captioned the post. Preity's post has garnered loads of likes and comments. "Lovely post," a social media user commented. "Would love to see you together on screen," another one wrote. Salman and Preity have worked together in several films. To name a few, they shared screen space in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Krega, and Jaan-E-Married. Salman Khan Birthday: His Casual Style Is a Perfect Blend of Simplicity and Fashion.

Salman turned 58 on Tuesday. He surprised his sea of fans by waving at them from his residence's balcony in Mumbai. He wore a grey t-shirt and was joined by his father, Salim Khan. In the early hours of Wednesday, the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai to celebrate Salman and his niece Ayat's birthday. The duo cut the cakes at an intimate birthday bash in the presence of family and close friends. The bash was attended by Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol and more. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Salman Khan Opens Up About Tiger 3 Success, Says 'This Franchise Will Always Make My Filmography Shine Brighter'.

View Preity Zinta's Post:

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Talking about the massive box office collection of Tiger 3, Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it." Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.