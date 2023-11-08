Los Angeles, Nov 8 (PTI) Actor Ashley Benson of "Pretty Little Liars" fame is set to welcome her first child with fiance, entrepreneur Brandon Davis.

According to People magazine, the couple was photographed at the Babylist Beverly Hills showroom on Monday purchasing baby essentials.

Benson, 33, flaunted her baby bump in an all-black outfit amid her shopping with Davis, 44.

The actor announced her engagement to Davis, who is the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, in an Instagram post in July.

Benson previously dated rapper G-Eazy and supermodel Cara Delevingne. In the past, Davis has been linked to socialites Paris Hilton and Brittny Gastineau as well as actor Mischa Barton.

