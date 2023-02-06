Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) "The Terminal List" will be getting a second season and a prequel series, both featuring franchise star Chris Pratt, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Monday.

The second season of the show, which hails from MRC Television, will be based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel "True Believer", while the prequel series will focus on fan-favourite character Ben Edwards, portrayed by actor Taylor Kitsch.

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of 'The Terminal List' is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it.

"And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spin-off series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series!" Pratt said in a statement.

The spin-off will be co-created by Carr and season one creator/showrunner David DiGilio. It will take viewers on Edwards' journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

Many popular characters created by Carr, including Reece (Pratt), Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq, and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers (Jared Shaw), will appear on the prequel show.

"I'm excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr's amazing stories," Kitsch said.

Carr said he is thrilled about both the projects and hopes to deliver an exciting experience for the viewers.

“Fans of 'The Terminal List' will be thrilled to see James Reece's journey continue in an action-packed story of violent redemption in True Believer. And we're so excited to build this Terminal List prequel and explore Ben Edwards, brought to life so powerfully by Taylor Kitsch. Get ready for a journey from the SEAL teams to the CIA's Ground Branch, as we watch a fan-favorite character fighting for his soul," he said.

"The Terminal List" is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

