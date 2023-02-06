Los Angeles [US], February 6 (ANI): It's indeed a proud moment for India as musician Ricky Kej won his third Grammy Award on Monday for the album 'Divine Tides' with rock-legend Stewart Copeland.

The Bengaluru-based Indian music composer and producer won the award for 'Divine Tides' as he was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. The result was announced at the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA.

This song was Kej's collaborative project with Copeland and they bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer also won for his 2015 album, 'Winds of Samsara.'

Featuring artists from around the world, 'Divine Tides' is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world. This critically acclaimed album contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the icy forests of Spain.

At the time of his nomination, Kej had said, "It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy Award for our album 'Divine Tides'. Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This nomination encourages me further and solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact."

Ricky is the youngest person from India to have won a Grammy Award, and only the 4th Indian. Meanwhile, Stewart Copeland is a 5-time Grammy Award-winning American musician and composer. He is the founder and drummer of the British rock group 'The Police' who have sold over 75 million albums worldwide. (ANI)

