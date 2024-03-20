Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Prime Video on Tuesday announced its 2024 slate of 70 titles, including brand new shows Varun Dhawan's "Citadel: Honey Bunny", Ananya Panday's "Call Me Bae" and Bhumi Pednekar's "Daldal", as well as films such as Abhishek Bachchan's "Be Happy" and Anil Kapoor's "Subedaar".

The slate was announced as a part of the Prime Video Presents event here that saw a galaxy of Hindi as well as South cinema stars introduce their movies and shows with filmmaker Karan Johar hosting for the majority of the evening.

Also Read | Daldal: Bhumi Pednekar Says 'I'm Ready' As She Gears Up To Play DCP Rita Ferreira in Her Debut Web Series (View Pics).

The streamer unveiled a total of 27 new shows across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages; five returning series, including new seasons of "Pataal Lok" and "Mirzapur"; eight original movies, including Boman Irani's directorial debut "The Mehta Boys" and "Chhorii 2" with Nushrratt Bharuccha; and 29 features that will be available on Prime Video post their theatrical run.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpyee, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Rohit Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Suriya and many others were in attendance.

Also Read | Women of My Billion: Priyanka Chopra to Produce Documentary on Violence Against Females, Set for Release on Prime Video.

"Our content broke new grounds in 2023, helping India remain a frontrunner, across international locales, in new customer adoption and Prime member engagement. We are humbled by the love we have received from our customers, and want every story on our service to be someone's favourite show or movie," said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India.

"In sync with this, we are thrilled to unveil our biggest, most diverse slate till date, and are certain that our upcoming series and movies will continue to enthral audiences, not just in India but around the world,"Sreeram said.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said the aim has been to be a global showcase for "diverse, authentic and rooted Indian stories, that can transcend linguistic and geographical borders".

"In just 2023, our content was watched in over 210 countries and territories, in any given week, and trended in the top 10 on Prime Video worldwide for 43 of the last 52 weeks," she said.

"As the home for storytellers and talent, we are also excited to partner with some of the most prolific names in Indian entertainment, and empower dynamic, new voices, to create stories that are fresh, powerful, inspiring and entertaining. We are confident that our upcoming slate of series and movies will pave the way for even more compelling narratives from India to emerge," Purohit said.

The event was also attended by "Fallout" creator Jonathan Nolan and actor Ella Purnell who gave the Indian audiences a sneak peek into their new show, which is based on a popular game of the same name.

The highlights from the new original shows were Panday's "Call Me Bae", Varun and Samanth Ruth Prabhu's "Citadel: Honey Bunny" as well as titles like "Daldal", which marks Pednekar's OTT debut, Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire-created "Bandwale", "Daring Partners" starring Tamannaah Bhatia, "Dil Dosti Dilemma" and "Dupahiya".

The line-up also features Uorfi Javed's reality show "Follow Karlo Yaar", Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's "Gulkanda Tales", "Khauf" and Vijay Varma-starrer "Matka King" which is directed by Nagraj Manjule.

"Ma Kasum", "Rangeen", "The Great Indian Code", "The Rana Connection", "The Revolutionaries", Sooni Tarporwala's "Waack Girls", Pritish Nandy's "Ziddi Girls" make up the list.

The original series slate includes "Inspector Rishi" (Tamil), "Arabia Kadali" (Telugu), "Gangs Kuruthi Punal" (Tamil), "Snakes and Ladders" (Tamil), Telugu talk show "The Rana Connection", hosted by “Baahubali" star Rana Daggubati in Telugu.

Besides, the streamer announced "Sivarapalli" and "Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam", the Telugu and Tamil-language versions of Hindi comedy-drama show "Panchayat".

From the returning titles, Prime Video teased the new seasons of critically-acclaimed series "Paatal Lok", "Mirzapur" and "Panchayat".

"Paatal Lok", "Bandish Bandits" and Tamil show "Suzhal - The Vortex" are returning with their second seasons while "Mirzapur" and "Panchayat" will debut their third chapters.

The eight original movies include Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film "Ae Watan Mere Watan", which is scheduled to hit the streamer's platform on Friday, and Anil Kapoor's "Subedaar" with director Suresh Triveni.

Bachchan's "Be Happy", which highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter's dreams and find true happiness, comes from Remo D'Souza.

Irani will make his directorial debut with "The Mehta Boys", a film he wrote in collaboration with Oscar-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris.

The line-up includes Reema Kagti's directorial "Supermen of Malegaon" and "Chhorii 2" as well as Telugu movies "Cheekati Lo" and "Uppu Kappu Rambu".

Shahid Kapoor will be headlining "Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues", a new action film that will be available for streaming on Prime Video after its release in theatres.

To be directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi, the film is one of the 29 big titles that will be available for streaming on Prime Video after completing their run in theatres.

The list includes Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis", "Stree 2", Ranveer Singh's "Don 3", Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Chandu Champion", "Kanguva" featuring Suriya, Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1", "Baaghi 4", "Housefull 5" and Shoojit Sircar's next film.

Rahul Dholakia's "Agni", Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's "Bad Newz", Vija Deverakonda's "Family Star", Ram Charan's "Game Changer", "Ground Zero", "Madgaon Express", "Yudhra", "Yodha", "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" are part of the line-up as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)