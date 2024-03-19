Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who spends quality time with her husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter in Mumbai, teased her upcoming documentary on Tuesday. Priyanka produced the documentary Women of My Billion. It showcases the struggles, dreams, rights, and fight against violence that unites women in India. To Kill a Tiger: Priyanka Chopra Joins Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling as Executive Producer for Oscar-Nominated Docu Film; Actress Shares Post On Insta.

The film follows Srishti's journey of 3800 km over 240 days from Kanyakumari in South India to Kashmir in the North. It is told through the lens of the UN SDG Changemaker Award winner and activist and gives a unique perspective on a group that deserves to be respected, empowered, and protected.

The glimpse of the film was shown at Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents,' on Tuesday at a 5-star property in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai. The event announced close to 70 titles. Talking to the media, Priyanka said, "The documentary raises an important question on violence against women, which is not just an India issue but a global issue." The documentary will drop on Prime Video.

