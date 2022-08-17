Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Priscilla Presley is revealing brand-new information about 'The King' music legend Elvis Presley on his 45th death anniversary.

According to Fox News, Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."

Speaking from the Graceland estate, Priscilla discussed both Elvis' lasting legacy and the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic, "Elvis."

When asked about the film's most challenging scene, Priscilla confided her frustrations to Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks in the movie as Elvis' manager.

"He [Parker] didn't take Elvis where he wanted to be," Priscilla revealed. "And that was hard, because I lived it. I lived the arguments they had. I lived Elvis trying to explain that he didn't want to do all the movies with all the girls, on the beaches. Living that with him, and watching the movie, brought back a lot of memories."

Although she was flooded with memories while watching the film, Priscilla praised Luhrmann's theatrical take on The King's life. "I was a little concerned at first when I heard that [Baz] was doing the movie," she told "Today." "And at the end, I went, 'Wow. This is Elvis, truly.'"

Despite her grievances with Parker over Elvis' involvement in the beach movies, Priscilla acknowledged that she had found peace with him, making reference to how he succeeded in achieving what Elvis had aimed for from the start of his career.

"There was the Colonel who was the manager, and there was the Colonel who was very sweet," Priscilla said. "There was the business side to him, and the very gentle side to him when he wasn't working. He had to live out what Elvis wanted him to do, which was to make him a million dollars. He wanted to live up to what he promised Elvis."

From 1967 to 1973, Priscilla was Elvis Presley's wife. Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which was founded by Priscilla after Elvis' death at Graceland in 1977, helped turn Graceland into a popular tourist destination around the world. (ANI)

