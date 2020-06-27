New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday condemned the alleged custodial deaths of a man and his son who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu on June 19.

The 37-year-old actor who is currently staying with her husband Nick Jonas in America took to Twitter to post her statement and asked for the guilty to be punished.

"Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad, and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime," said Jonas.

"The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through," she added.

Priyanka went on to urge people to use their collective voice to seek justice for the deceased.

"Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks," her statement further read.

The father-son duo from Tuticorin was allegedly brutally punished by the police before succumbing to injuries. (ANI)

