Los Angeles [US], February 21 (ANI): Valentine's Day might be over, but that does not mean one has to stop being lovey-dovey.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and shared a romantic post.

She dropped a picture in which she can be seen holding her husband and singer Nick Jonas' hand while sitting in a car.

"My favourite kind of Sunday," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privact during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

Reportedly, they have welcomed a baby girl. (ANI)

