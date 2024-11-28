New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into the Lok Sabha was not just a political moment but a scene steeped in symbolism. Dressed in a Kerala Kasavu saree, Priyanka's attire instantly reminded many of a young Indira Gandhi, who was often seen in similar traditional sarees during her time in Parliament.

Priyanka's choice of the traditional attire carried a much deeper meaning as she stood to take her oath as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad on Thursday, holding a copy of the Constitution.

Her resemblance to Indira Gandhi was uncanny, with many noticing how Priyanka's appearance brought back memories of her grandmother and the three-time Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi, who was best known for her powerful persona, and had often used her outfits to connect with the common people, and Priyanka's choice of saree seemed to echo the same sentiment.

When asked by a media person if she remembered her grandmother during the oath-taking ceremony, Priyanka replied, saying, "Yes, I did remembered her, and I also rememebered my father."

The Kasavu saree is more than just an outfit; it is a symbol of Kerala's cultural unity. Priyanka's decision to wear it during the oath-taking ceremony also appeared as a respectful nod to the people of Wayanad, who elected her as their representative

Meanwhile, for the oath ceremony of Priyanka Gandhi, her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, and Miraya Vadra, the son and daughter of Priyanka and Robert Vadra, also arrived at the Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from both seats in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan also took the oath as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Congress' Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll.

The by-elections were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut. (ANI)

