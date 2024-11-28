Telugu film Lucky Baskhar featuring Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan has made its much anticipated OT debut. Directed by Venky Atluri, the period crime drama film was released in the theatres on October 31 and received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. However, after its digital debut, it seems like the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is a must-watch for movie buffs. Lucky Baskhar started streaming on Netflix on Thursday (November 28) and is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. ‘Lucky Baskhar’ Movie Review: A Charming Dulquer Salmaan Carries This Flawed but Entertaining Tale of Morality and Greed (LatestLY Exclusive).

Netizens React to ‘Lucky Baskhar’ After Its OTT Debut

Set in the late 1990s, Lucky Baskhar follows the story of a bank employee named Baskhar, played by Dulquer Salmaan. The movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sachin Khedekar, Ramki, and Tinnu Anand. The Telugu film landed on Netflix today, and netizens who have already watched it on the platform have shared their honest opinions online. Taking to X (previously Twitter), netizens praised the performances of the actors and the captivating storytelling that keeps viewers hooked to their screens.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Lucky Baskhar’ Below:

One user shared a poster of the film and wrote, "One of the best films. Don't miss it," while another user showered praise on the Dulquer Salmaan starrer and called it "peak cinema." Another fan compared Lucky Baskhar to Fahadh Faasil's latest release, Aavesham, and called both the best films of 2024.

Netizens React to Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’

As Entertaining as ‘Aavesham’?

Aavesham And #LuckyBaskhar PEAK movies IN 2024 🐐💯 pic.twitter.com/dhBcz0JnuQ — 𝙄𝙉𝘿𝙍𝘼 𝙎𝙀𝙉𝘼 𝙍𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙔 (@Indra_Reddy_29) November 28, 2024

A User Calls ‘Lucky Baskhar’ Peak Cinema

A Reminder To Watch Movies in Theatres

#LuckyBaskhar Seriously I feel guilty for missing this beautiful masterpiece in theater experience Awesome movie by #VenkyAtluri I became a fan of your writing after watching this movie🫡@dulQuer As always you did a great job ❤️@SitharaEnts — Aravind (@thearavind49) November 28, 2024

A Must-Watch for the Middle Class

The Moral of Middle Class Men :) #LuckyBaskhar pic.twitter.com/TgmMa21nQt — Hail DulQuer (@haildulQuer) November 28, 2024

'Best Movie of 2024'

The powerful performances, stunning visuals and relatable storyline definitely make Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar a must-watch. The period crime drama film written and directed by Venky Aturi is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios.

