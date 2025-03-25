Washington DC [US], March 25 (ANI): Slumdog Millionaire and Bajrangi Bhaijaan producers Tabrez Noorani and Amar Butala, respectively, have signed on for the film adaptation of Ashok Rajamani's memoir "The Day My Brain Exploded'," reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the adaptation chronicles Rajamani's extraordinary survival story as a first-generation Indian American who suffered a catastrophic brain haemorrhage at age 25 during his brother's wedding, leaving him to navigate profound physical and emotional challenges.

The memoir has broken ground as the first South Asian American memoir of its kind to tackle disability, racism, and cultural taboos, reported Variety.

Noorani, who is known for producing films like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Life of Pi,' along with studio tentpoles 'Zero Dark Thirty,'Million Dollar Arm', and 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol', will produce this project.

As per Variety, the producer previously made his directorial debut with the human trafficking drama "Love, Sonia," starring Demi Moore and Freida Pinto.

Sharing his excitement to adapt the film, the producer said,

"I'm excited to adapt 'The Day My Brain Exploded' because it's a story that captures the very essence of what it means to rebuild yourself when everything seems lost. The emotional depth, the vulnerability, and the triumph over adversity make it an incredible narrative to bring to life on screen. It's not just a story about surviving a physical trauma; it's about the emotional and psychological journey of finding meaning in the aftermath," as quoted by Variety.

Joining the production is Bollywood's veteran producer Butala, whose resume includes 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

"I'm thrilled to bring 'The Day My Brain Exploded' to the big screen. This isn't just another medical story. It's a chance to tell a deeply personal, yet universally relatable tale, one that blends cultural richness with raw human experience in a way that's never been seen before," said Butala, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

