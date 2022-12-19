Shooting on Zoya Akhtar's live-action musical film The Archies is finished, the makers announced on Monday. The Netflix movie, set in the 1960s, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics. Netflix India shared the announcement on its official Twitter page. "Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen! (sic)" the streamer said in the post accompanied by a series of photos. The Archies: It’s a Wrap For Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix Film Starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda; The Cast Celebrates By Cutting Cake (View Pics).

Billed as a coming-of-age story based in the Anglo Indian community of India, The Archies follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others. The film marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor Pose With Co-Star Tara Sharma on Sets of The Archies (View Pic).

It's a Wrap For The Archies

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also round out the cast of The Archies. According to Netflix, the production on the movie was wrapped on December 16. The Archies is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics.

