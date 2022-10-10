Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Actor Mahat Raghavendra, who is set to make his Hindi film debut with "Double XL", says he had a great time working on the upcoming slice-of-life comedy drama.

Headlined by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, the upcoming film is directed by Satramm Ramani of “Helmet” fame. It will be released on November 4.

Raghavendra, known for Tamil films "Mankantha" and "Jilla", will be seen as one of the film's male protagonists along with Zaheer Iqbal.

The actor said he wanted to be part of the film the moment he heard its story.

"I came down to Mumbai to meet the team. When I heard the film's story, I knew I just had to be a part of it. It was such a great experience working with everyone.

"This is something I shall always treasure. During the process, I've made some friends for life. I am really proud to be a part of a film like 'Double XL'. Such stories are rare to find," Raghavendra said in a statement.

Ramani said Raghavendra plays one of the lead characters in the film who hails from Chennai.

"We thought of taking a young actor from Chennai for the part. We saw some of Mahat's work and felt he was best suited for the role. He's an amazing actor and has done a fantastic job in the film," added the director.

"Double XL" is presented by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Reclining Seats Cinema.

