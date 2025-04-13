Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Actress and comedian Quinta Brunson will be seen hosting the next episode of 'Saturday Night Live'.

Quinta Brunson will host the next episode of 'SNL' on May 3, with Benson Boone as her musical guest, reported Variety.

Also Read | Coachella 2025: Rapper Hanumankind Embraces Indian Traditions As He Performs at Coachella With Chenda Melam in California.

'Saturday Night Live' was hosted by Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Charli XCX, Paul Mescal, Chris Rock, Martin Short, Dave Chappelle, Timothee Chalamet, Shane Gillis, Lady Gaga, Mikey Madison and Jack Black.

The musical guests have been Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Mk.gee, Charli XCX, Shaboozey, Gracie Abrams, Hozier, GloRilla, Timothee Chalamet, Tate McRae, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and Elton John with Brandi Carlile, reported Variety.

Also Read | 'Good Looks, Good Looks and Good Looks': Ibrahim Ali Khan Chilling With Sister Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland, See Pics.

Jon Hamm hosts the latest episode, with Lizzo as his musical guest.

Lizzo is getting ready to release her fifth studio album, 'Love in Real Life'. She previously released "Special" (2022), "Cuz I Love You" (2019), "Big Grrrl Small World" (2015) and "Lizzobangers" (2013).

It's her fourth time performing on "Saturday Night Live; she first performed in 2019, then pulled double duty as host and musical guest in 2022 and returned to perform later that year, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)