New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Film director Raaj Shaandilyaa who helmed Ayushmann Khurrana's blockbuster hit 'Dream Girl,' has turned producer for a new film 'Janhit Mein Jaari.'

The film director-turned-producer took to Twitter to announce his production debut that stars 'Dream Girl' actor Nushrratt Bharuccha.

"Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari... ye soochna hai #JanhitMeinJaari! #ZarooratBhiZarooriBhi Coming in 2021. @Nushrratt @pavailkgulati," Shaandilyaa tweeted.

The film will be helmed by Omung Kumar and will star 'Thappad' actor Pavail Gulati opposite Bharuccha.

The film that has been dubbed as a quirky comedy will hit the theatres in 2021. (ANI)

