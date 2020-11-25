Taapsee Pannu is one of the most honest and blunt actresses in Bollywood. We have often seen instances where she has given it back to the trollers for making regressive comments on her. Recently, while sharing snaps from her shoot days, she came across a few comments that were upsetting. Taapsee decided no to keep quiet about it and gave it back to the man like a boss. Taapsee Pannu Looks Beautiful in Pink on the Cover of Femina Magazine's September Edition.

The man has dropped her a message saying, "Tujhe acting to aati nahi utha utha ke movie karti hai.” The Pink actress shared the screenshot of the chat and wrote, "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye (I have lifted the standards but you probably won’t get it).”

This did not stop at that and the guy messaged her again with a stupid comment. She went on to reply, "O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau.” She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories, saying that she posted the whole rant to encourage girls to give it back to such abusers. Taapsee Pannu Gives a Sarcastic Response to Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Vikas Singh's Statement On Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest.

Check Out The Photo Here:

Taapsee Pannu shares a screenshot (Pic Credit: Instagram)

On the work front, Taapsee recently wrapped up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket in which she is playing an athlete. Her post teasing her new physique read, “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta.”

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee has Loop Lapeta and Haseen Dillruba in her kitty. Loop Lapeta is an Indian adaptation of Tom Tywer's 1998 German hit, Run Lola Run where we will see Taapsee alongside Tahir Bhasin.

