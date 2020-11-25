Bollywood actress Disha Patani is LIT in the literal sense. Right from sharing her bikini pics on Instagram to just updating fans about her whereabouts, she knows how to stay in touch with the masses. Also, on the fashion front, she has always mesmerised one and all with her apt style statements. And well, today when our shutterbugs clicked the diva at the airport her style was all about comfort. Patani was seen flaunting a subtle coloured relaxed wear while travelling and we are impressed. Disha Patani's New Bikini Pic Will Leave Your Heart Beating Slow Motion Mein.

Elaborating on her look, the tinsel town babe could be seen donning a full-sleeved crop top which she paired with shorts and sneakers. With her hair open, little makeup, flaunting her sexy midriff and a smile on her face, Disha's airport getup should be bookmarked if you are looking to travel in easy fashion. Another thing, we loved about Disha's look was her shiny lilac toned mask which was worn with an aim to stay away from COVID-19. Disha Patani Shares a Stunning Selfie in Black Bikini (View Pic).

Check Out Disha Patani's Pics Below:

Disha Patani Airport Fashion (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's More:

Disha Patani Airport Fashion (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On a scale of 1 to 10, if we have to rate Disha's airport fashion, then we definitely would give a 9 on 10. And if you think, why one point less, well that's because there's always a room for improvement. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Stay tuned!

