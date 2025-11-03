Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): The makers of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' have announced the sequel to Netflix's 2020 crime thriller.

Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, the film will once again follow Inspector Jatil Yadav, the determined and sharp-minded police officer first introduced in the original film. The sequel is produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Hails Indian Women's Cricket Team's Historic World Cup 2025 Win, Says 'Victory Is Not Just About Lifting a Cup, but Lifting the Dreams of Millions'.

Set a few years after the events of the first movie, 'The Bansal Murders' will see Jatil Yadav, played by Nawaz, caught in another dark case, a cold-blooded murder that exposes hidden truths within a powerful family.

Take a look

Also Read | Womens World Cup 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal Praise Team India's Iconic Victory (View Posts).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQlcUC7Egl7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film stars Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in key roles alongside Siddiqui. The crime thriller will also premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this November.

Nawazuddin, while sharing his excitement about returning as Inspector Jatil Yadav, said in a press release, "Jatil Yadav is a character very close to me, flawed and restless, yet relentless in the pursuit of justice. In the sequel, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, he faces a case that tests everything he believes in. Smita and Honey have created a world that feels real and raw, where every clue hides a secret. Coming back as Inspector Jatil Yadav feels like returning to unfinished business. I'm grateful to RSVP, MacGuffin Pictures, and Netflix for giving me the chance to explore new layers of this character. I am excited for audiences to see more from the man behind the uniform."

The first film, released in 2020, received praise for its strong performances and gripping narrative. Now, the sequel seems to bring back the same tense atmosphere, with new twists and emotional depth.

'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' will stream soon on Netflix after its premiere at IFFI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)