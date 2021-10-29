Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI): Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death has left everyone shocked. After learning about the news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to pay his condolences to Puneeth's family.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon," he tweeted.

Puneeth, the son of iconic actor Rajkumar, passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart attack.

Speaking about Puneeth's professional journey, he began his career as a child with 'Bettada Hoovu' and even bagged a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for it. He marked his last acting presence in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released earlier this year. (ANI)

