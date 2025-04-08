Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The trailer for actor Ajay Devgn's crime thriller 'Raid 2' was unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The trailer shows Ajay returning as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who once again takes on the corrupt system. This time, he faces off against a dangerous politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer begins with a strong punch, showing Ajay preparing for his next big mission--one that could shake the foundations of power. However, Ajay's character is not alone--he has a strong team that's ready to fight alongside him. Their goal is clear: wipe out black money and take down those who misuse their power.

Also Read | 'Acid Attacks, Rape and Death Threats': Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid Makes Bold Comeback on Instagram After 'India's Got Latent' Row (View Posts).

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/share/reel/BAOpp180xp

Also Read | AA22 X A6: Tamil Production House Sun Pictures To Produce Telugu Star Allu Arjun's World-Class Film With Atlee.

'Raid 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film, which will be released on May 1, is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

Raj Kumar Gupta has helmed the film, which is the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller that captivated audiences with its gripping story of tax raids and corruption.

Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor are also part of the film.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie

'Raid 2' is set to hit theatres on May 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)