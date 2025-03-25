Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen as a politician in 'Raid 2'.

On Tuesday, he treated his fans and followers to his look from the film. Donning a kurta pyjama with brown Nehru jacket, Riteish maintained a stern expression on his face as he stood in the middle of a crowd.

"Kanoon ka mohtaj nahi, kanoon ka malik hai Dada Bhai! #Raid2 knocking in cinemas near you from 1st May," Riteish captioned the post, leaving netizens excited.

Reacting to the poster, Riteish's wife and actor Genelia commented, "Can't wait (green heart emojis.)

Earlier, on Monday, Ajay Devgn's first look poster of his character IRS Amay Patnaik was unveiled.

Ajay posed amid hordes of files in the backdrop, giving intense expressions.

"Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025," he captioned the post.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film, which will be released on May 1, is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

Raj Kumar Gupta has helmed the film, which is the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller that captivated audiences with its gripping story of tax raids and corruption.

Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor are also a part of the film.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie. (ANI)

