Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): 'Raid 2' director Raj Kumar Gupta has come on board to direct a tentpole theatrical feature for Junglee Pictures.

The untitled project has completed its scripting phase, and casting is set to begin shortly. The film is expected to deliver an intense narrative in line with Gupta's distinctive directorial style.

Speaking about the collaboration, Raj Kumar Gupta said, "I've always been drawn to narratives grounded in reality that also have the ability to connect with audiences on a larger canvas. This film is conceived as a hard-hitting, immersive, engaging and entertaining theatrical experience. Junglee Pictures has a strong legacy of backing thoughtful, content-led cinema, making this collaboration feel like a natural alignment. I'm excited to collaborate with Junglee pictures." Producing partner, Myra Karn added,"Junglee Pictures brings together heart, vision, and fearless storytelling. Junglee's bold innovative approach meets Raj Kumar Gupta's unflinching storytelling, crafting stories that questions the status quo. This collaboration is special and I am honoured to be part of this dream team."

The studio launched with "Dil Dhadakne Do" before producing hits including "Badhaai Ho," "Raazi," "Talvar," "Badhaai Do" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi." (ANI)

