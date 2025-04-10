Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth extended his best wishes to actor Ajith for his film 'Good Bad Ugly,' which was released in theatres today.

Rajinikanth, who never hesitated to showcase support for his fellow actors, wished success to the actor Ajith for his movie. While talking to media at the Chennai airport, the actor said,

"Best wishes for Ajith's movie."

Ajith's fans marked the occasion with a grand celebration. From beating drums to dancing outside theatres, the excitement was palpable as crowds gathered for the First Day First Show.

Ajith's movies are like a festival for his fans, who usually gather in large numbers outside the theatres to show their love for their favourite actor at the release of his movies.

God Bad Ugly is no exception. In the visuals, Ajith fans cheer for the actor as they hold huge cutouts of him while entering the theatre. They were spotted dancing in celebration of the actor's much-awaited movie.

A huge cutout of Ajith was placed at the theatre's entrance. His fans placed a garland of red flowers around the neck portion of the cutout in a show of respect for their favourite star.

Adhik Ravichandran directed the film, which stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. It was released mere months after his movie Vidaamuyarchi.

Meanwhile, actor Rajinikant's film 'Coolie' has finally got a release date. The makers announced that the film would hit the theatres on August 14, 2025. (ANI)

