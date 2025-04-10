Another day, another tweet from Ye (formerly Kanye West) sent the internet into a meltdown. Yet this time, he seems to aggravate the already-reignited feud with Taylor Swift. After claiming in a since-deleted X post that Swift was the reason for him never being invited to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, he now has a more derogatory comment to make for the singer. "IM MAD I HAVENT F***ED TAYLOR SWIFT … YET," he tweeted on X, which soon went viral on social media platforms. The reactions continue to increase with a few seemingly having a meltdown with comments such as "What will Ye say next?" West's posts came after nearly 15 years of enmity between the recording artists, as the seeds of the feud were planted at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. However, in the years following the incident, Swift's career has gone from strength to strength, while Ye has emerged in several controversies by making anti-Semitic remarks.

In the infamous exchange at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Ye interrupted Swift, then 19, during her victory speech for the Best Female Video award for You Belong To Me, which was nominated against Beyonce's Single Ladies.

