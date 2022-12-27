Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi's comeback film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh motion poster and the first look were unveiled on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the motion poster which he captioned, "RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI UNVEILS 'GANDHI GODSE EK YUDH' MOTION POSTER... #RajkumarSantoshi - who returns to the director's chair with #GandhiGodseEkYudh - unveils the #MotionPoster of the film... In *cinemas* [Thursday] 26 Jan 2023 #RepublicDay. #MahatmaGandhi is portrayed by #DeepakAntani, while #ChinmayMandlekar is enacting the part of #NathuramGodse... A #PVRPictures release, #GandhiGodseEkYudh has music by #ARRahman... Produced by #ManilaSantoshi." Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: Rajkumar Santoshi Returns to the Director’s Seat After 9 Years for Upcoming Political Drama.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and actor Chinmay Mandlekar as Nathuram Godse in the lead roles. Music by AR Rahman and produced by Manila Santoshi the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, increasing the curiosity level amongst the viewers to watch the film. Chinmay Mandlekar received a lot of appreciation for his negative portrayal in The Kashmir Files. Gandhi Godse–Ek Yudh: First Look of Deepak Antani As Mahatma Gandhi and Chinmay Mandlekar As Nathuram Godse From Rajkumar Santoshi’s Film Unveiled (View Motion Poster).

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Motion Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Santoshi's last directed Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz's romantic comedy 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero' in the 2013 which got a decent response from the audience. He will also direct Mithun Chakraborty's son Namish Chakroborty and Amrin Qureshi's debut Bollywood film 'Bad Boy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)