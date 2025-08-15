Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree 2' completed one year of its theatrical opening on Friday. It was released on August 15 last year and the film was a big success.

Celebrating the one-year anniversary, Rajkummar Rao got nostalgic as he shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Salman Khan Treats Fans With His Soulful Rendition of Patriotic Track 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' (Watch Video).

"This day, last year, the lights dimmed, the screen lit up... and history was created. 1 year to the most loved Hindi film #Stree2," the actor wrote, further thanking his fans for their endless love and support.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNXUrLYoif2/

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Marks 79th I-Day With Special Balcony Appearance Alongside Son AbRam (View Post).

Along with a special character touch to the post, he also teased his return in 'Stree 3.'

"Bahut jaldi milenge Stree 3 ke sath. Bickyyyyy Pleajjjjjj," Rajkummar quipped.

The actor also shared a video, which included some of his most memorable scenes from the film.

The second 'Stree' instalment brought back audiences to the chaotic Chanderi, where people faced a new threat from the headless villain, "Sarkata." To defeat the monsters, Rajkummar Rao's Vicky reunites with Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana), Jana (Abhishek Banerjee), Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi), and, of course, the mysterious Shraddha Kapoor.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video India.

As 'Stree 2' has successfully completed a year of its release, the makers have also dropped an update on 'Thama,' the upcoming film from the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe.

In an Independence Day special announcement, the makers announced that the first look of 'Thama' will be unveiled on August 19.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNXogneRtiq/

"The No. 1 Hindi film Stree 2 turns 1 today. To celebrate, Dinesh Vijan expands the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with #THAMA. The World of Thama unveils Tuesday, Aug 19, your first glimpse at the sarvashaktishaali villain set to redefine fear," they wrote alongside the announcement video.

The video featured multiple clips from the 'Stree' franchise, 'Bhediya,' and 'Munjya,' followed by a brief yet chilling insight into the "bloody" love story.

"Brace yourself, this chapter is a love story, wilder and deadlier than anything you've seen before," the makers said.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the lead roles, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a part of the film.

'Thama' will hit theatres on Diwali 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)