Fans of the Stree franchise can finally rejoice as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to return with Stree 3, the third instalment of the blockbuster horror-comedy film. The announcement has already generated massive excitement among audiences. Scheduled for release on August 13, 2027, Stree 3 promises to bring more thrills and laughter. Along with this, Dines Vijan's Maddock films have revealed the release slate for other movies in the horror-comedy universe: Thama (Diwali 2025), Shakti Shalini (December 31, 2025), Bhediya 2 (August 14, 2026), Chamunda (December 4, 2026), Maha Munjya (December 24, 2027), Pehla Mahayudh (August 11, 2028), and Doosara Mahayudh (October 18, 2028). ‘Stree 2’ Ending and Post-Credit Scenes Explained: Decoding How Akshay Kumar-Varun Dhawan’s Cameos Set Up ‘Stree 3’ and ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’ in Maddock Supernatural Universe (SPOILER ALERT).

'Stree 3, 'Thama', 'Shakti Shalini & Other Movies Release Dates Out

