New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque bounce case.

As the Delhi High Court is set to hear Rajpal Yadav's bail plea today (Monday), Sonu Sood took to Instagram to pray for Rajpal Yadav, hoping that he receives the "relief he deserves."

Also Read | Kanye West Confirms 2026 India Concert Debut in New Delhi Following New Album 'Bully' Release.

"Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He's a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let's not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right," Sonu wrote.

Earlier this month, Sonu announced financial support to Rajpal Yadav by offering him a small signing amount, "adjustable against future work", for his upcoming film.

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Today: Sonu Sood Prays for Relief; Delhi HC To Decide on Actor's Release (View Post).

In a post on X, he wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

Sonu Sood called his offering an act of preserving the dignity of the 'Chup Chup Ke' actor and not "charity".

He also urged the film industry, including producers, directors and colleagues, to stand together and show solidarity beyond professional ties for the actor.

"A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry," wrote Sonu Sood.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also urged all its members to support Rajpal Yadav.

The financial support comes after the Delhi High Court rejected Rajpal Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases and directed that he must surrender to the jail authorities before any further hearing could be held. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)