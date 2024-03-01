Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): South superstar Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela and actor John Abraham on Friday arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The 'RRR' actor was seen posing with his wife at the airport.

Ram Charan looked stylish as he wore a brown jacket over a black t-shirt and matching black pants. He accessorized his look with a black cap.

Upasana, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a black and blue outfit.

John was also seen posing in front of the paps in a black t-shirt paired with black pants.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika has already begun in Jamnagar.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me, and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

