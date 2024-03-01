Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat along with his wife Priscilla Chan to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

On Friday, Zuckerberg took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with his wife as they got all decked up for the grand event.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Other Celebs Arrive in Jamnagar.

He captioned the post, "Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3-Yj5Ar2AQ/

Also Read | 5 Years Of Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan Takes a Stroll Down Memory Lane to Reminisce About His Comedy Film, Shares Video on Insta – WATCH.

In the pictures, Zuckerberg and Chan could be seen exuding major couple goals as they twin in all-black outfits.

The Meta CEO looked dapper as he wore a black blazer paired with matching pants and a black t-shirt.

Chan, on the other hand, looked beautiful as she wore a cut-sleeve black dress.

She kept her hair open and accessorized her look with statement jewelry.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika has already begun in Jamnagar.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)