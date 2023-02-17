Los Angeles, Feb 17 (PTI) Oscar winner Rami Malek is set to headline "Black Mirror" helmer James Hawes' upcoming thriller movie "Amateur".

The project is backed by 20th Century Studios.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Gary Spinelli has written the latest draft of the script.

The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won't act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producing the film, with Malek executive producing.

Malek recently wrapped filming for the Christopher Nolan thriller "Oppenheimer".

