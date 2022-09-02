Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): Shocking! Mega pre-release event of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' in Hyderabad's Film City has been cancelled.

The fan event was scheduled to take place from 7:00 pm onwards on Friday. However, the organisers decided to cancel the event at the last moment due to "unforeseen circumstances."

As per a source, the organisers did not get the police's approval. Also, apparently, a political rally planned in the city may also be a reason for the police personnel being stretched.

Apart from the film's cast, Telugu stalwarts SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR were also expected to grace the event.

The cancellation of the event has disappointed fans.

"Totally unexpected," a fan said.

"This is unfair. I was waiting for this event for so long," another fan said.

'Brahmastra' is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

The film will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for almost a decade. Ayan had previously shared that he came up with the idea of the film while he was still working on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The film's shoot started almost five years ago.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film, which is said to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. (ANI)

