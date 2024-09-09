Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra on Monday completed two years since it hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Marking the film's second anniversary, Dharma Productions took to Instagram and shared iconic scenes from the film, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film had special cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia. "Love & light forever and more! Celebrating #2YearsOfBrahmastra!#Brahmastra," the post read on the Instagram account of Dharma Productions. Netizens Dub Ranbir Kapoor ‘Santoor Daddy’ After Workout Video of the Actor Surfaces Online – WATCH.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva focuses on Shiva (Ranbir), who is part of a grand scheme of things but is unaware of it. The movie revolves around his discovery of the astras or supernatural weapons, the Brahmansh, a group of individuals who wield these astras, the most powerful astra Brahmastra, and his role in the battle to get the Brahmastra under control.

Brahmastra emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022. It collected over Rs 400 crore at the box office. The film was hailed for its captivating VFX scenes and songs such as Kesariya and Rasiya.

Notably, 'Brahmastra' marked the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Alia. And the duo fell in love with each other on the sets of the film.

Now it is to be seen who will headline Brahmastra 2. Ayan is all set to expand the Brahmastra universe with subsequent parts.

Last year, on the film's first anniversary, Ayan took to Instagram and shared that the second and third parts are in the works.

"On 9th Sept 2022 we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. Brahmastra part two and three development in progress. Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmastra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the Hard work, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmastra journey in a bit," Ayan shared.

Last month, Brahmastra won three National Awards. Brahmastra received recognition for Best Male Playback Singer, awarded to Arijit Singh for his soulful rendition of the song "Kesariya". The film also won Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) and Best VFX Film.