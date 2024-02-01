New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The national capital's official date with all things art started on Thursday with the opening of India Art Fair, as art enthusiasts poured into the NSIC Grounds and among those connoisseurs were actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

The "Animal" actor was spotted wearing a grey pullover under a black half jacket as he tried to maintain a low profile in a white face mask, while Arjun Kapoor carried a casual look with a beige coloured-jacket over a white tshirt and black face mask.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Leave $20 Million Mansion in Los Angeles Due to Mold Infestation Amid Property Lawsuit.

The actors visited a number of exhibitions, showcasing modern and contemporary art works from around the globe, followed by an ever-increasing crowd of fans.

Earlier in the day, Sonam Kapoor was also spotted at the fair.

Also Read | Mr & Mrs Smith Review: Maya Erskine and Donald Glover’s Series Lacks the Spunk of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-Starrer (LatestLY Exclusive).

The 15th edition of the art fair opened on Thursday with a total of 109 exhibitors from all over the world, including 72 galleries, seven design studios, and major regional art institutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)