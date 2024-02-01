Mr & Mrs Smith Review: It's a pity that a movie like Mr & Mrs Smith is remembered more for being the bedrock of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship than the movie itself. It was racy and full of spunk. And that keeps hitting your head when you watch the Prime Video remake series that is far too verbose and far less action-oriented to be worth remembering by. Phoebe Waller-Bridge Departs Amazon's Mr & Mrs Smith Series Starring Donald Glover.

What's Mr & Mrs Smith About?

Jane (Maya Erskine) and John Smith (Donald Glover) are the newest recruits for the Mr & Mrs Smith assignments. They meet each other in the 'company' house. While they carry out the tasks assigned by their supervisor, Jane and John get closer, and at one point, John starts thinking about starting a family. But the bosses have something different planned.

The 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not be the best of the lot but it had a lot of twists and turns to keep you engaged. The series, on the other hand, keeps it a lot slower to the point of being uninteresting. The action sequences are also far and in between, which forces you to push the forward button often. That may not be the right way to watch an action thriller series.

Relationship Drama > Action Comedy

Amazon Prime series also puts a lot of focus on Jane and John's relationship. It comes across as if the makers forgot to assign them tasks as they are so caught up in their equation. What also bothers me is that it is extremely verbose. All Jane and John do is talk, and yet they don't air out their real views about each other. I wonder if that's the purpose of the project here, perhaps to keep the light more on their relationship and less on their spy existence. If that's true, it doesn't leave a mark either.

Who Killed Chemistry and Comedy?

Then there's also the case of no chemistry and absolutely no humour. The movie was a comedy thriller. Kriti Sanon Reveals She Wants to Do a Mr & Mrs Smith Remake with This Actor - Guess Who?

Watch the trailer of Mr & Mrs Smith

Given the fact that most of the time Donald and Maya are just talking, they hardly show much connection. But individually, they are great actors. Even when the execution is struggling, these two shoulder it quite well. However, together, they don't have the spark that we associate with a Mr & Mrs Smith content.

Final Thoughts on Mr & Mrs Smith

Mr & Mrs Smith, an Amazon Prime series, is so far removed from the way the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie was made that it almost seems alien. If the approach was to not make any references to the OG film, it shouldn't have been named so. Watch it if a domesticated version of the fiery Brangelina movie is your thing!

Rating: 1.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).