Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Makers of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' starring Randeep Hooda treated fans with a rap of revolution and rebellion titled 'The Savarkar Rage'.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company shared the song video and captioned it, "Dharm se hai krantikari, Hosla hai Toofani.... Na rok sakta gora, na rok sakta Kaala Paani" In every verse, in every rhyme, his legacy echoes through time!#TheSavarkarRage out now! #KrantiKaDaur #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS on 22nd March 2024!"

Rap by Sambata and he also penned the lyrics for this song.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

Recently, makers unveiled the official trailer.

The trailer begins with Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar walking in the Kaala Paani prison, setting the tone with an impactful voiceover, "Hum sabne padha hai ki BHARAT ko aazadi ahinsa se mili hai lekin yeh voh kahaani nahi hai" (We have all read that India attained freedom through non-violence, but this is not that story).

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The trailer also showcases the historic moment when the two influential leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, and Veer Savarkar, met, highlighting the difference in their ideologies and approaches towards India's independence struggle. The trailer unravels the film's focus on the Indian armed revolution along with glimpses of its leaders and martyrs such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose while teasing with the politics of that period making the film most anticipated with the revelations it has in store with respect to modern Indian history, which the film promises to rewrite.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is set to hit Cinemas worldwide a day before Martyr's Day as a fitting homage to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial is slated to release on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi. (ANI)

