The trailer of the upcoming Randeep Hooda-starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is set to be unveiled on Monday. The film marks the directorial debut of Randeep, who is known for films such as Highway, Extraction, Kick, and Sarbjit. The film's trailer will be unveiled at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda’s Riveting Avatar Unveiled With a Thought-Provoking Question, Film Set To Hit Screens on March 22 (Watch Video).

On Instagram, Randeep shared the news of the trailer launch with his followers on Sunday. Sharing the film's poster, he wrote in his post: "Unsung and unheard, until now! Join us as we reveal the untold story of The Most Controversial Revolutionary of Akhand Bharat #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkarTrailer Out Tomorrow."

Randeep Hooda's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar presents the tale of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep, who has also helmed the film, stars in the titular role. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).