Entertainment News | Randeep Hooda Celebrates Eight Years of 'Laal Rang'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda shared a throwback picture from the 'Laal Rang' sets to celebrate the film's eighth anniversary.

Randeep took his fans back to the film day by sharing his photo on his Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6Dqs9FSxDJ/

Sharing the still, he wrote, "Ghumman chaalega?!#Shankar #LaalRang #8YearsOfLaalRang."

Hooda's character Shankar displayed both devil and saviour streaks. Hood reflected spontaneity in a rustic appearance.

'Laal Rang' 2 marked the foray of the versatile actor as a producer along with Panchali Chakraverty and Yogesh Rahar.

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda is currently receiving appreciation for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

The film is a cinematic portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

It is directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar.

The film was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi. (ANI)

