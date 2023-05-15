Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action drama show 'Inspector Avinash' on Monday unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Randeep Hooda shared the official trailer which he captioned, "Inspector Avinash is coming with his Special Task Force on 18 May on #JioCinema! The 'Mahakaal' awaits you!"

Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, the show also features a talented ensemble cast that includes Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

'Inspector Avinash' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from May 18.

'Inspector Avinash' takes you to the heart of Uttar Pradesh in the 90s, a world plagued by rampant crime and corruption. With the mafia and illegal arms trade reigning supreme, a brave and exceptional cop, Avinash Mishra, with his team, battle to curb the growing mafia dominance. As he fights for a crime-free state, with an unmatched network of informants called Mayajaal, the show vividly portrays the grueling and intense scenes of how Mishra fought gangsters, and the sacrifices and risks involved in fighting for justice in a corrupt system. Shot in never-seen-before locations of Uttar Pradesh, the series features a unique mix of urban and rural locations, showcasing its beauty and complexities.

Soon after the 'Sultan' actor shared the trailer, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Hit hai Boss," a fan commented.

A fan commented, "So excited."

Randeep shared his excitement at the release of the trailer and said, "As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. It is important to tell stories rooted in India, stories that depict the struggles and triumphs of our people. Mishra's story is nothing short of a real-life modern day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what's right and I am truly honoured to be a part out this heroic story. While I love playing cop roles, this role was different. I spent a lot of time with Avinash ji to get the nuances right." (ANI)

