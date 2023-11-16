Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marked their 5th wedding anniversary on November 14.

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife during their vacation in Europe, where the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

He captioned the picture, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!"

In the picture, Deepika can be seen planting a kiss on Ranveer on the cheeks. He hugged her while smiling at the camera.

Ranveer wore a patterned black t-shirt, black trousers and a black coat. Deepika chose a grey coat over her black pants.

The couple was standing on a bridge above a canal, surrounded by lovely homes.

As soon as he uploaded the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "This is so cute."

Another commented, "Happy Wedding Anniversary."

"Can't wait to turn this 5 into 25," a social media user wrote.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will also seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film 'Don 3'. (ANI)

