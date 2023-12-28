Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): As the comedy-drama film 'Simmba' completed 5 years today since its release, actor Ranveer Singh took a stroll down memory lane and shared a video.

To mark this day, Ranveer posted a clip featuring moments from the film.

He captioned the post, "#5yearsofSimma."

And he also tagged Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty also celebrated the 5th anniversary of his film by sharing a motion poster of Ranveer on his Instagram story.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, the film was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The film marked Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's first ever on-screen collaboration in which the 'Gully Boy' actor was seen as inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, a corrupt cop, whose life takes an unusual turn when he decides to avenge a woman who was assaulted by some local gangsters.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is all set to surprise the audience with his exciting line-up of is films next year.

He will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," he wrote.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read.

'Don 3' will arrive in 2025. (ANI)

