Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to express his excitement on unveiling his wax figures at London’s Madame Tussauds. The Bollywood actor launched two figures of himself at the wax museum. He wrote, “Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.” Ranveer Singh Smitten by Deepika Padukone's Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Is the Best Thing on Internet Today.

Ranveer Singh’s Wax Statues At Madame Tussauds London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

