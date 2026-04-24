Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): IDF (Israel Defence Forces) paratroopers eliminated six armed Hezbollah terrorists in Bint Jbeil, south of the front defence line in southern Lebanon, earlier on Friday.

The front defence line is the forward line established by the IDF in Lebanon ahead of the ceasefire in order to push Hezbollah terrorists far back enough from northern Israel to deter continued rocket attacks.

Also Read | Donald Trump Sending Envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner to Pakistan's Islamabad for Fresh Iran Talks: Report.

The terrorists were killed when, immediately after they were spotted, an exchange of fire began between them and the soldiers, during which Israeli forces eliminated two of the terrorists.

IDF forces then attacked the building from which the terrorists were operating and eliminated four additional remaining terrorists in the attack.

Also Read | Why Are Chinese Scientists Dying Mysteriously? A List of 9 'Unexplained' Cases.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

"This is another blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)