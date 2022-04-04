Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Rapper Vivian Fernandez, better known by his stage name Divine, on Sunday, made his maiden appearance at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Dressed by stylist Ambika Sanjana, the Indian rapper wore a black tuxedo for the awards ceremony.

Speaking about his debut at Grammys, Divine said, "Surreal to be at the Grammy's with amongst some of the best in the world."

He even shared his images from the red carpet of Grammys 2022.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trevor Noah hosted the event for the second year in a row. (ANI)

