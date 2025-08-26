Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): American rapper Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges filed against him after he was spotted wandering the streets of Los Angeles nearly naked.

Lil Nas X was charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to LA Superior Court records. He was detained through the weekend and was arraigned this morning in front of Judge Sarah Ellenberg in Van Nuys, with bail set at USD 75,000, as per Variety.

Also Read | 'Sundarakanda': Nara Rohith's Romantic Drama Cleared by CBFC With U/A Certificate (View Poster).

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was freed from jail on Monday afternoon, according to court records.

The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on September 15, and if found guilty, he could receive a prison sentence of up to five years.

Also Read | ‘Param Sundari’ Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra Awaits a Hit Since 2016, Janhvi Kapoor Since Her Debut - Will This Film Change Their Luck?.

"Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman in a statement. "Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)