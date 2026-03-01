Actor Ram Charan is currently busy dubbing for his film Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor as a lead. Vriddhi Cinemas on Sunday took to its social media handle to share a glimpse from the dubbing studio, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the crucial phase of post-production. ‘Peddi’ Postponed: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Film to Now Hit Theatres on THIS Date (View Post).

Captioning the video, the makers wrote, " Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan begins dubbing for #Peddi Get ready for a massive treat this summer #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026."

In the clip, Ram Charan is seen recording with focus but at the same time keeping the mood light, fully immersed in bringing his character's voice to life. 'Peddi': Jagapathi Babu’s First Look as ‘Appala Soori’ Unveiled; Ram Charan Praises His Intense Screen Presence (View Poster).

Ram Charan Begins Dubbing for ‘Peddi’ – Watch Video

Actor Jagapathi Babu also has a key role in the Telugu drama, which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Peddi is set for a global release on April 30, 2026.