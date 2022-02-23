New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Actors Raveena Tandon and Aruna Irani have joined the cast of the upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Ghudchadi'.

Raveena confirmed the news on her Instagram handle by re-sharing a teaser clip by the makers.

Also Read | RIP KPAC Lalitha: Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian Pays Tribute to Late Malayalam Actor.

Renowned TV actor Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming rom-com that will also feature Khushalii Kumar in the lead role.

Parth and Khushalii have earlier starred together in a romantic music video titled 'Dhokha'.

Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ahead of the Film's Release, Supreme Court Suggests Changing the Name of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Movie; Here's Why.

On Tuesday evening, Sanjay Dutt announced the project on his Twitter handle with a picture in which he was seen practising yoga.

'Ghudchadi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi who is also donning the director's hat for the movie.

As per Indian movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the filming for the movie is currently underway in Jaipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)